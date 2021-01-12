 Skip to main content
Cattle

“We view the cattle market still trending higher overall, but Monday’s activity signaling a test of support levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts hold good strength, pushing to new contract high closes.”

The market has been trading up near December highs as optimism that a vaccine will improve demand once it is widespread, The Hightower Report sad. “However, the short-term weak demand with the struggling restaurant and food service business is a reality that the market is facing,” they said.

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.67%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.18% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.09%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 49 cents (0.92%), and February gasoline is up 0.87%.

