Trading was brought to a halt at the end of last week with live cattle futures reaching a four- month high, according to The Cattle Report. This week will test the ability of owners to negotiate higher prices. Rains and cooler temperatures are also providing some relief from the scorching heat of last week.
The National Cattlemen’s Foundation today announced its partnership with Cargill to provide funding to North American cattle producers to provide practical tools to help manage market shifts, reduce costs, manage finite natural resource availability and withstand extreme weather events.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.51%. European stocks traded mixed after a negative start on Monday as EU talks entered a fourth day after leaders failed to reach a deal on a coronavirus common recovery fund over the weekend. It is now the longest summit in 20 years as divergences remain about how much in grants to offer member states most affected by the COVID-19. The Shanghai Composite moved 100.02 points or 3.11% to 3314.15 on Monday. Investors once again proved optimistic throughout the Asian session after China’s regulators raised the limit on how much insurers can invest in equity assets to 45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 28 cents (0.69%), and June gasoline is down 0.79%.