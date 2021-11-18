Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.31 to $276.16.
- Select down 90 cents to $263.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,863 head sold dressed at $209.86 to $210 and 11,744 sold live at $133.51 to $134.29. In Iowa/Minnesota 9,842 head were sold live at $133.01 to $134.12 and 3,956 head were sold dressed at $209 to $209.71.
China was the largest buyer in the weekly export sales report for the second week in a row and traders still believe consumer demand this holiday season will be strong, according to The Hightower Report.
The November cattle on feed report will be released after the market closes tomorrow and trade is expecting mixed numbers, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.