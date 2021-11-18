 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $2.31 to $276.16.
  • Select down 90 cents to $263.16.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,863 head sold dressed at $209.86 to $210 and 11,744 sold live at $133.51 to $134.29. In Iowa/Minnesota 9,842 head were sold live at $133.01 to $134.12 and 3,956 head were sold dressed at $209 to $209.71.

China was the largest buyer in the weekly export sales report for the second week in a row and traders still believe consumer demand this holiday season will be strong, according to The Hightower Report.

The November cattle on feed report will be released after the market closes tomorrow and trade is expecting mixed numbers, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a consolidation over the past few weeks as futures seem to be waiting for cash markets to catch up, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The market saw strong buying support across the complex led by buying in the feeder complex and a jump in cash market prices mid-week,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

NASS reported 11.55 million head of cattle on 1,000-plus-capacity lots on Nov. 1, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 1.43% …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures have been called steady to lower this morning after Monday’s early rally “failed to attract new buying,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News