Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.64 to $284.27/cwt.
- Select was $1.93 lower to $272.63.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,873 head sold live for $163-164.50, and 8,210 head sold dressed for $260-265. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,077 head sold live for $161.50-164.50, and 1,636 head sold dressed for $263-264.
Apr futures are now trading nearly $5.00 off the most recent contract high as cattle prices are in corrective trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This price move is driven more by technical signals versus fundamental factors. Apr cattle closed at its lowest levels since January. Charts are still weak… but prices did hold key support levels at the 100-day moving average.”
Analysts continue to watch the cattle market’s technical picture, which raises some concerns, although the fundamentals into the next quarter are encouraging. “The technical action remains weak but the fundamentals into the second quarter look positive,” the Hightower Report said.