Cattle were caught in the “massive commodity landslide” yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Beef exports are 16% lower week over week with Japan was the top destination, Brugler said.
Just one day after breaking to new contract highs, August cattle quickly fell back to an area of support, setting the stage for today’s price action. “Further weakness could be seen as a failed breakout, opening the door for further selling pressure into next week,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The sharp drop in beef prices this week might spark some “back and fill type action”, The Hightower Report said. “However, positive factors include an increase in open interest yesterday and declining weights at a time of the year when weights typically move higher,” the Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.22%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.82%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 fell by 1.13%. Stock markets in Europe were down led by the UK which is experiencing a resurgence in coronavirus cases, post-Brexit tensions and weak retail trade data, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were fairly flat, up slightly in Japan as the BoJ maintained its massive monetary stimulus to support Japan's economic, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.09%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 45 cents (0.62%), and August gasoline is down 0.17%.