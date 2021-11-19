 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher after yesterday’s breakout to the upside. Feb cattle closed higher at 137.25 and are up about 1.00 on the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Cattle traded 60 to 92 cents higher on Thursday. For December contracts, that took price to levels not seen since early September, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.69%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.66. European stock markets faltered during Friday’s session, after touching record highs earlier in the day, as optimism about the economic recovery and the upbeat earnings season disappeared under growing inflation and pandemic fears. Austria was the first country in Europe to announce a national lockdown amid the new virus wave, as infection rates among the unvaccinated surged. Also, Germany and Greece joined the list of countries that will slap COVID-19 restrictions on the unvaccinated. At the same time, the European Central Bank President said that the central bank mustn’t tighten monetary policy despite painful inflation and reinforced the idea that inflation remains temporary and mostly driven by supply shocks. The Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.13% to close at 3,560 while the Shenzhen Component Index advanced 1.19% to 14,752 on Friday, as Chinese mainland stocks outperformed in Asian markets. New energy firms led the market higher, with significant gains also coming from the logistics, property and consumer-related sectors.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.46%, EUR/USD was down 0.70% and USD/JPY was down 0.34%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3.02%, and December gasoline is down 3.21%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a consolidation over the past few weeks as futures seem to be waiting for cash markets to catch up, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The market saw strong buying support across the complex led by buying in the feeder complex and a jump in cash market prices mid-week,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

NASS reported 11.55 million head of cattle on 1,000-plus-capacity lots on Nov. 1, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 1.43% …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures are “steady to higher” as prices consolidate in a two-week trading range, Total Farm Marketing said. They said the February con…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures have been called steady to lower this morning after Monday’s early rally “failed to attract new buying,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News