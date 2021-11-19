Cattle futures are called steady to higher after yesterday’s breakout to the upside. Feb cattle closed higher at 137.25 and are up about 1.00 on the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Cattle traded 60 to 92 cents higher on Thursday. For December contracts, that took price to levels not seen since early September, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.69%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.66. European stock markets faltered during Friday’s session, after touching record highs earlier in the day, as optimism about the economic recovery and the upbeat earnings season disappeared under growing inflation and pandemic fears. Austria was the first country in Europe to announce a national lockdown amid the new virus wave, as infection rates among the unvaccinated surged. Also, Germany and Greece joined the list of countries that will slap COVID-19 restrictions on the unvaccinated. At the same time, the European Central Bank President said that the central bank mustn’t tighten monetary policy despite painful inflation and reinforced the idea that inflation remains temporary and mostly driven by supply shocks. The Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.13% to close at 3,560 while the Shenzhen Component Index advanced 1.19% to 14,752 on Friday, as Chinese mainland stocks outperformed in Asian markets. New energy firms led the market higher, with significant gains also coming from the logistics, property and consumer-related sectors.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.46%, EUR/USD was down 0.70% and USD/JPY was down 0.34%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3.02%, and December gasoline is down 3.21%.