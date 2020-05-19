Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $5.48 to $409.47/cwt.
- Select fell $6.00 to $388.87.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 702 head sold live for $115-120, and 1,507 head sold dressed for $180-190. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 37 head sold live for $115, and 976 head sold dressed for $178-190.
“Improving daily kills are helping to get cattle more current, with average weights dropping last week to 814lbs vs 816 the previous week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Choice boxed beef closed at the lowest level yesterday since May 4 as beef inventories begin to increase, and consumer demand pulls back due to high prices or buying restrictions.”
“Beef prices have come down sharply in the last week but remain sharply above previous all-time record highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Slaughter is picking up in the last few weeks and record profit margins from the packer should help support an even better slaughter pace ahead.”