Boxed beef cutout values were sharply higher on Choice and higher on light
to moderate demand and offerings, USDA reported this afternoon.
- Choice rose $1.40 to $231.84/cwt
- Select was up 38 cents to $212.29/cwt
The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service published a final rule clarifying the requirements for reporting foreign sales of beef and pork under the Export Sales Reporting Program, Stewart-Peterson said. It clarifies that “muscle cuts” of beef and pork include whole carcasses, whether divided in half or further subdivided into individual primals, sub-primals or fabricated cuts, with or without bone.