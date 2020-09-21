Cash cattle sales last week were mostly higher with Western Iowa at $104-$105s, Allendale said. The average price last week was $3-4 higher from the previous week.
The weekly slaughter number was 645,000 - well under last year but a healthy weekly slaughter, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 1.57% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.98%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 3.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.25%. Major bourses in Europe plunged over 3% on Monday, with the DAX 30 hitting a six-week low of 12,678 with travel and leisure shares among the worst performers amid mounting coronavirus infections across the continent with countries like Spain and the UK considering imposing more restrictive measures. The Shanghai Composite lost 21.15 points or 0.63% to 3316.93 on Monday after US President Donald Trump approved the bid by Oracle for the American business of TikTok, owner of the Chinese video-sharing app and viewed by the White House as a threat to national security.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was down 0.45%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.01% and November gasoline is down 3.26%.