Both live and feeder cattle futures dropped sharply over the second half of September while the corn market was flat. Live cattle futures have been under pressure recently despite firmness in the choice beef cutout and cash cattle market, CIH said in its newest bimonthly Beef Margin report.
Dry conditions for Kansas and Oklahoma "has reduced the ability of cattle producers to graze on wheat," The Hightower Report said. "Talk of tightening supply into the fourth quarter helped to support the three-day rally."
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.92%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.98%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.79%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.00% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.82%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower as domestic economic data continues to point toward recession. Healthcare and financial stocks are the major leaders heading lower in the region, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked firms on Tuesday to keep pay hikes on pace with rising inflation, as Japan’s slow wage growth has become critical for the country’s economic and monetary policies. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks kept markets on alert after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in five years. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.42%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.81%, EUR/USD was down 0.69% and USD/JPY was up 0.35%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 16 cents (0.20%), and October gasoline is down 1.67%.