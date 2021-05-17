Cattle futures drop as the basis firms, rewarding hedgers, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Cattle futures calls are for steady to lower this morning after cash cattle stayed disappointing last week with light to moderate trade in the north, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
However, the large discount of June to the cash market with a firm tone to the cash is a positive force, The Hightower Report said this morning.
A USDA Cattle on Feed report is due at the end of the week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.37%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.68%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.40%, Germany’s DAX Index decreased by 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.63%. Stock markets in Europe down slightly, “as investors balanced between hopes of a vaccine-led economic recovery and lingering concerns about a faster-than-expected rise in consumer prices,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, stocks are mixed as China’s Statistics Bureau said that the Chinese economy maintained a steady recovery in April, with production and demand continuing to grow while employment was broadly stable, but concerns about coronavirus pandemic issues led Japanese markets down after ending last week at a loss, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.15%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.24%, and June gasoline is up 0.27%.