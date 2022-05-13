 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.75 to $258.95/cwt.
  • Select down 46 cents to $243.90/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 123 head sold dressed at $227.35. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 885 head sold live at $142.96-144.80 and 37 head sold dressed at $228.

About the only thing helping Live Cattle are inter-market spreaders buying cattle. But that is saying that traders are expecting more hogs and pork to move down in price and with consumers worried about inflation, lower pork prices will not help cattle, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Financial Services.

USDA estimates FI cattle slaughter at 495,000 head for the week through Thursday. That is up 8k head wk/wk and 29k head yr/yr., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

