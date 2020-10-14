Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.30 to $211.14/cwt.
- Select went down 81 cents to $199.27.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,505 head sold dressed at $169-170, with 1,720 sold live at $107-108. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,484 head were sold live at $106-109, and 511 head were sold dressed at $167-169.
December cattle are stuck between a rock and a hard place, according to William Moore of Agmaster, who says cattle have been languishing since Mid-July.
Cattle were a little weaker today as traders raise concerns about the food service industry and COVID, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.