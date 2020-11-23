Friday’s cattle on feed report showed the number of head o feed was up 1.3% from a year ago, the highest for November 1 since records have been kept, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. But placements were down 11% from last year and favored lightweights.
“We had a cattle on feed report Friday, which I would call neutral for the most part,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.58% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.39%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19. European stocks traded higher on Monday, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 gaining 0.8% boosted by prospects that a coronavirus vaccine will be available soon. Oxford and AstraZeneca trials showed its vaccine is on average 70% effective in preventing the virus and is both cheaper and easier to store and transport. Also, on Friday Pfizer/BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization from the US FDA for their vaccine. Travel stocks were among the best performers. The Shanghai Composite added 36.76 points or 1.09% to trade near 3-month highs of 3414.49 on Monday. Traders welcomed remarks from leaders of G20 economies noting that global economic activity had partially picked up amid the gradual reopening of many countries.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.28%, and December gasoline is up 1.56%.