Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 13 cents to $214.51/cwt.
- Select fell 1 cent to $213.47.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa-Minnesota, the USDA reported 88 head sold dressed at $198-199, with no reports of live sales. In Nebraska, there was no reportable trade.
Cattle markets were mixed to mostly lower in very quiet trade today, but China is eventually expected to be a bigger buyer of U.S. beef products, according to Stewart-Peterson.
Live cattle futures were mixed today. The cash market wasn’t well established at the start of a short market week and afternoon boxed beef prices were lower, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.