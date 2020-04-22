“Beef prices have rallied sharply in reaction to the shutdowns in the U.S., as the cutback in slaughter is reducing availability for the product,” The Hightower Report said.
The discount of futures to the cash market remains a key positive force, but slaughter will need to pick up steam or cattle will back up, The Hightower Report said.
Cattle futures still anticipate a steep cash drop, Brugler Marketing & Management said this morning.
The USDA Cattle on Feed report will release this Friday at 2 p.m. Allendale says average analysts forecast on feed at 5.1% under last year, placements at 21.1% under last year, and marketings 12% over last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.35% this morning. The Euro Stoxx 50 was also up 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.934% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.44%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly up overnight as European leaders are set to discuss budgetary action on Thursday, but are not expected to make any final decisions on how to finance economic recovery after the pandemic,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mixed with Japan Stock Market decreasing by 179 points. Shanghai’s Composite was up 0.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.74%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning is down another 4.84%, but June gasoline jumped up 10.03%.