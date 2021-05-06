Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.59 to $306.37/cwt.
- Select rose $3.18 to $289.36.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 393 head sold live for $118, and 116 head sold dressed for $187-188. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 798 head sold live for $117-119, and 124 head sold dressed for $187-188.
“US beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 tonnes for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 23,572 the previous week and was the lowest since April 8. The average of the previous four weeks is 20,574.”
“Live cattle futures finished higher for the second consecutive day, as the market saw additional short covering and value buying, supporting prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “June cattle may be trying to etch out a bottom, but deferred contracts are staying consolidative and sideways in their price action… “Session tomorrow may be key ending the week, leading into next week.”