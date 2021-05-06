 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.59 to $306.37/cwt.
  • Select rose $3.18 to $289.36.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 393 head sold live for $118, and 116 head sold dressed for $187-188. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 798 head sold live for $117-119, and 124 head sold dressed for $187-188.

“US beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 tonnes for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 23,572 the previous week and was the lowest since April 8. The average of the previous four weeks is 20,574.”

“Live cattle futures finished higher for the second consecutive day, as the market saw additional short covering and value buying, supporting prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “June cattle may be trying to etch out a bottom, but deferred contracts are staying consolidative and sideways in their price action… “Session tomorrow may be key ending the week, leading into next week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is still yet to develop this week but selling pressure hit the front end of the market Monday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market seems to have already priced in the bearish short-term weakness in the cash market, but the surge in the boxed beef market opens th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures scored a win on Thursday according to Brugler Marketing. Front month cattle futures closed 12 to 92 cents higher yesterday, Ala…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News