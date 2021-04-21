With the oversold condition and the strong beef price trend, the market looks set for at least a decent recovery bounce off of Mondays low. “The continued strong beef trend would suggest that cash markets can trade higher again this week and maybe next,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
After seven consecutive days trading lower, cattle caught a bid and finished mostly higher on value buying. “Strong retail demand supports the market,” Total Market Trading said this morning.
The March cattle placements is expected to be up about 33 % according to market analysts, The report is expected to show a steep increase in the number of cattle placed in feedlots in March in the first comparison to the beginning of the pandemic last year, ADM Investors said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.58%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.39%. European stocks rebounded on today after posting the biggest one-day drop since January 29th on Tuesday, as the earnings season continues. Meanwhile, a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries including India and risks of further lockdowns and travel restrictions capped gains, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are down in Japan again today as the Nikkei 225 plunged 591.83 points or 2.03%, extending a 1.97% decline in the previous session and trading at monthly lows amid mounting fears over possible coronavirus-related lockdowns in Japan’s biggest cities, TradingEconomics.com said early this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was unchanged overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.03%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.44%, and June gasoline is down 1.09%.