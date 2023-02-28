“The Cattle on Feed report came in within analysts’ parameters and the market even though it continues to show declining numbers didn’t care,” Walsh Trading said. “I think part of the reason is we are near all-time highs in futures for the lead contract and traders are wary in their trading.”
The Hightower Report said traders are tempted to follow the June cattle sweeping key reversal from Friday. “However, the market seems to have the supply and demand fundamentals to remain in an uptrend over the near term.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.69%. Earnings from some companies in the EU put a “dampener on investor sentiment,” Tradingeconomics.com said, alongside concerns that inflation in reaccelerating. “At the same time, optimism about the new Brexit deal started to fade.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.66% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.08%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.99 (2.63%), and April gasoline is up 2.60%.