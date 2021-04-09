Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.67 to $272.17/cwt.
- Select went up 24 cents to $264.07.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 279 head sold dressed at $196, with 82 sold live at $125. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,282 head were sold live at $123-125, and 2,036 head were sold dressed at $195-196.
Live cattle is trading lower “as cash appears to be done for the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. The rise in corn prices today pressured feeder cattle as well.
The Hightower Report said cash markets “are trading moderately higher this week” and continued strength in beef prices should continue that trend into next week.