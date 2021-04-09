 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $1.67 to $272.17/cwt.
  • Select went up 24 cents to $264.07.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 279 head sold dressed at $196, with 82 sold live at $125. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,282 head were sold live at $123-125, and 2,036 head were sold dressed at $195-196.

Live cattle is trading lower “as cash appears to be done for the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. The rise in corn prices today pressured feeder cattle as well.

The Hightower Report said cash markets “are trading moderately higher this week” and continued strength in beef prices should continue that trend into next week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

April cattle closed sharply higher on the session Tuesday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since late February, The Hi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures ignore the strong beef advance, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing noting live cattle futures posted losses of 35 to 95 cen…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Beef prices “continue to advance to the highest level since June,” The Hightower Report said and with expectations for higher cash trade, the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News