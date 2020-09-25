Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.86 to $219.34/cwt.
- Select went down 76 cents to $206.98.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,126 head sold dressed at $164-165, with 1,404 sold live at $105. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,473 head were sold live at $104-108, and 1,704 head were sold dressed at $164-165.
Today’s Cattle on Feed report “brought no major surprises, but was heavy overall,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The heavy placement number will likely put pressure on the cattle market on Monday.”
“The market seems hesitant to move to new high ground with the very heavy weights and fears of slowdown in demand just ahead,” The Hightower Report said. “However, the strength in the cash market for the last two weeks plus a continued advance in beef prices has helped to support.”