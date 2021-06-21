Cattle futures are mixed this morning. Live cattle recovered some of Thursday’s losses to end the week, as prices consolidated, “setting up a key week for price trends,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update today.
Cash cattle prices traded $2-3 higher last week, but boxed beef prices have slipped, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15%. European markets start the week choppy and mixed, as investors took a breather after Friday’s hawkish remarks by Fed. President Jim Bullard jittered the markets, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are still reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's “hawkish pivot” last week “which increased market worries about an early tapering of its accommodative policies,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell down 3.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3 cents (0.04%), and August gasoline is down 0.59%.