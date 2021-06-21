 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures are mixed this morning. Live cattle recovered some of Thursday’s losses to end the week, as prices consolidated, “setting up a key week for price trends,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update today.

Cash cattle prices traded $2-3 higher last week, but boxed beef prices have slipped, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15%. European markets start the week choppy and mixed, as investors took a breather after Friday’s hawkish remarks by Fed. President Jim Bullard jittered the markets, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are still reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's “hawkish pivot” last week “which increased market worries about an early tapering of its accommodative policies,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell down 3.40%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3 cents (0.04%), and August gasoline is down 0.59%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle were caught in the “massive commodity landslide” yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Beef exports are 16% lower we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

August live cattle are looking to challenge the recent contract highs, and deferred contracts established new highs overnight, Total Farm Mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Carcass prices are “still historically strong,” but are trending lower, Total Farm Marketing said. “The concern in the cattle complex is, ‘hav…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News