Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.92 to $326.25/cwt.
- Select was down $2.72 to $287.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,176 head sold live for $124, and 1,298 head sold dressed for $195-200. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 824 head sold live for $119-125, and 241 head sold dressed for $192-196.
“US beef export sales for the week ending June 10 came in at 12,828 tonnes, down from 16,075 the previous week and below the average of the previous four weeks at 19,984,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 646,076 tonnes, up from 484,275 a week ago and the highest on record. The five-year average is 462,601.”
“New highs in cattle futures keep the trend up – supported by higher cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly export sales of 12,800 MT – down 20% from last week. Light cattle trade in the South at $122-$123. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder cattle cash index for June 15: up .13 at 140.35."