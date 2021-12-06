The mild and unseasonable weather has provided a perfect background for cattle performance that has been excellent in all regions, according to The Cattle Report. It would be unusual to finish the year without a winter storm but these are unusual times.
The cash trade was much better in the cattle market last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.92%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.86%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.00. European stock markets traded in the green on Monday, helped by a rebound in tech stocks after Friday's heavy selling as well as gains in energy firms on the back of a jump in oil prices. Still, investors remain concerned over the omicron Covid variant, mounting inflationary pressure and the US Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten policy faster. Elsewhere, Eurozone finance ministers meet to discuss 2022 draft budgets. On the economic data front, German factory orders tumbled 6.9% in October, more than an expected 0.5% fall. Frankfurt's DAX 30 added more than 100 points to 15,270 in early trading, while other major bourses gained between 0.5% and 0.9%.The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to close at 3,589 while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.93% to 14,753 on Monday, as semiconductor and new energy firms, which have been in a secular bull market, retreated from recent highs. Market losses were led by Contemporary Amper (-4.33%), China Northern Rare Earth (-3.52%), BYD Company (-1.68%), Longi Green Energy (-0.43%), Cecep Solar Energy (-1.39%) and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (-7.58%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.88%, and January gasoline is up 2.31%.