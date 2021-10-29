 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 83 cents to $285.72/cwt.
  • Select fell 73 cents to $263.37/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 80 head sold live at $126 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 333 head sold live at $126-128 and 123 head sold dressed at $200.

USDA’s WTD estimate for FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday is 488k head as each day remained 122k with no revisions, staying 6,000 head ahead of last week’s pace and 25,000 head more than the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Weights remain low and producers seem current with marketings so if profit margings were to increase again, packers have all the incentive to move as many cattle through the pipeline as possible, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

