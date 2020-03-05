Cattle
Boxed beef cutout values firm on Choice and weak on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings.
- Choice up 43 cents to $207.25/cwt.
- Select down 45 cents to $201.06/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 12,337 head at $112.97, with dressed delivered sales of 3,152 at $181.61. In Iowa, live FOB sales of 4,452 were reported at $113.73, with dressed delivered sales of 3,067 reported at $180.70.
April live cattle closed down $2.62 at $108.65. April feeder cattle closed down $1.90 at $133.65. Hightower says “futures are trading at a discount to the cash markets as traders remain fearful that if the (corona)virus spreads across the U.S., the slowdown in restaurant demand could cause excess supply to back up the beef pipeline.”
Wholesale boxed beef prices were mixed again today, says Barchart.com. The Choice/Select spread also widened, with Choice boxes up and Select beef prices lower. A few cash cattle sold in the $113 range in the south.