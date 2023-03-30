Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.09 to $279.20/cwt.
- Select down 44 cents to $268.46/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,268 sold live at $168-172 and 7,860 sold dressed at $266-275. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 7,743 sold live at $168-172 and 4,160 head sold dressed at $268-276.
Cattle markets are trading “moderately higher” today, marking the fifth straight gain for the June contract, The Hightower Report said. “Ideas that production is going to drop off significantly for the second quarter, down 6.2% from a year ago has helped to support.”
Beef exports were down from a week ago, The Hightower Report said. “Sluggish trade in the cash and boxed beef market this week might limit the advance.”