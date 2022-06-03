 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 61 cents to $267.26/cwt.
  • Select up 39 cents to $250.02/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,147 head sold live at $140.90 and 355 head sold dressed at $223.32. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,620 head sold live at $141.68-143.55 and 913 head sold dressed at $223.00-223.75.

Buying pushed the market up to the highest level since May 12, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 17,900 MT of beef bookings from the week of 5/26. That was down 11% wk/wk. Shipments were tallied at 19,200 MT, mainly to South Korea and Japan, which was a 10% increase from the week prior. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

