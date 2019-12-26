The cattle market closed near unchanged Tuesday in quiet pre-holiday trade.
“Given the bearish Cattle on Feed report and the possibility of lower cash cattle this week, the trend is in danger of turning down,” The Hightower Report said.
Cattle owners have not enjoyed a good year in 2019. Most of the year has been filled with red ink for close out from the feedyards, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.19%. Most stock indexes in Europe finished flat to higher during a quiet session Tuesday, ahead of the Christmas holiday. Many closed early, while the DAX 30 and the FTSE MIB were closed. The FTSE 100 gained 9 points or 0.1% to 7632, the CAC 40 closed nearly flat at 6030 and the IBEX 35 finished near the flatline at 9662. Still, investors refocused on the U.S.-China trade front. Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Thursday morning after Christmas day, with markets in Hong Kong and Australia closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 index in Japan rose 103 points or 0.43% to 23,885.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 1.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.28%, and June gasoline is up 0.52%.