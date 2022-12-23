“Tomorrow brings the next Cattle on Feed report and the market is anticipating friendly numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “After the strength yesterday, some of the friendly news may be priced in.”
Talk the market may have priced in the poor U.S. weather on the move to contract highs helped pressure the market yesterday, but snow and bitter cold are expected to slow weight gains and some areas may see death loss.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.28% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.00%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.98 (2.54%), and February gasoline is up 2.36%.