Cash cattle seems to be in position to trend higher into the fourth quarter, The Hightower Report said today. “Per capita supply is tightening and if exports are strong, supply could tighten further. Cash markets carried a steady tone this week and beef prices have pushed lower over the past week,” The Report said.
However, cattle futures are steady to weaker, this morning. “The market weakened yesterday as the selling pressure keeps the market on the defensive, driven by long liquidation and technical selling,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.22%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.16%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.49% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower with the London FTSE 100 falling to its lowest level since the end of July, led by a sell-off in shares of Anglo American after Morgan Stanley and UBS downgraded the stock and concern about the global economy, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up with Japan leading the way “posting its fourth straight weekly gain, amid hopes for new leadership in Japan that would compile fresh stimulus to support domestic economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.64%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.24%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 46 cents (0.62%), and November gasoline is down 0.48%.