Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.13 to $283.63/cwt.
- Select fell 85 cents to $261.69/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 12,552 head sold live at $125-127 and 6,354 sold dressed at $197-200. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
Cattle markets at the middle of the week are “feel balanced,” according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. “Seasonality as we head into November tends to be stronger for cash markets, and the boxed beef market appears to be working higher--which indicates to me that the beef is likely garnering its share of the retail/feature space.”
“Continued talk that the cash market may be able to rally significantly in the weeks ahead as seasonal demand for beef improves helped to support the buying,” The Hightower Report said.