Cattle

Short-term demand appears to be better than expected with beef prices moving up to the highest level since April 15, The Hightower Report said this morning.

“However, live cattle prices are still struggling to break out through the top of the most recent trading range,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Front month feeder cattle futures ended Tuesday with triple digit gains of as much as $2.37 heading towards Friday’s Cattle on Feed update from NASS. The average trade guess for July inventory is 11.301m head. That would be 0.1% above July 2021 if realized, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.15%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.38%. The major European stock indices edged higher for a time today as strong earnings in the U.S., released overnight, fueled optimism in global markets and as concerns about energy security in Europe calmed, but stocks began to edge lower again this morning, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 Index rallied closing at its highest levels in over a month, with technology stocks leading the charge following strong overnight gains on Wall Street, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.77% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.67%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.32%, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was unchanged.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.70 (1.69%), and August gasoline is up 1.25%.

