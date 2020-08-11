Beef prices have been able to find some support with slaughter coming in lower than expected. “Uptrend channel support comes in at $105.42 today and a push under this uptrend support could spark aggressive selling,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
October live cattle traded back above the 200-day moving average, and back above the $107 level on Monday. “The short-term technical picture is still soft, but the development of cash trade this week could lead the direction for the cattle markets,” Stewart-Peterson said.