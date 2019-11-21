Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower light demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $3.35 to $234.86.
- Select went down 91 cents to $213.86.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,999 head sold dressed at $182-184, with 3,278 head sold live at $115-117.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,474 head were sold live at $115-117, and 1,143 head were sold dressed at $181-184.
Ideas that cattle is overbought and concerns that the market will pull back is pressuring the market, The Hightower Report said. Export sales were down from last week, but still marked the second highest total since Aug. 1.
Placements are expected to be 12% over last year’s October marks in tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report, Stewart-Peterson said. The market has been trading the expectations this week, as it has been in “consolidation mode.”