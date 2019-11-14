Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.28 to $241.06/cwt.
- Select went down $1.69 to $215.84.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,014 head sold dressed at $180-182.50, with 3,354 head sold live at $114-116. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,170 head were sold live at $114-117, and 2,179 head were sold dressed at $180-183.
A break yesterday was “healthy” in the cattle markets, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. However, he’s not certain the bottom is in quite yet. “The market would welcome another pullback,” he said.
“December cattle have now been able to make a run at new highs in ten sessions, and given the extreme overbought condition and divergence in momentum indicators, it appears the trend may be turning lower,” Stewart-Peterson said.