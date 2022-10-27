Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.63 to $262.49/cwt.
- Select was $3.31 higher to $231.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,303 head sold live for $152-153.50, and 5,491 head sold dressed for $237-240.75. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,500 head sold live for $151-153, and 2,070 head sold dressed for $238-240.
“US beef export sales for the week ending October 20 came in at 14,085 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 1,942 for 2023 for a total of 16,027,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 19,340 the previous week and below the four-week average of 16,654. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 937,400 tonnes… the second highest on record for this time of year.”
“Beef export sales at 14,100 mt (with South Korea as the top buyer),” Total Farm Marketing said. “Live cattle futures may be consolidating after a strong run up. Cash cattle are expected to trade $2 higher or more. Choice cuts down 0.57 and select up 1.25. Cattle slaughter projected at 128,000.”