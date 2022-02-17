The market is technically overbought, The Hightower Report said. “Beef prices are in a short-term downtrend,” but support is still around. August cattle also closed above support levels, “which is a positive development.”
Futures prices are “short-term overbought” with basis levels indicating the April contract is $4-5 overvalued, Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices are also into a heavy area of resistance dating back to 2014-2015.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.97%. Markets are watching the developments in Ukraine, but saw “upbeat earnings reports,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, China’s mainland stocks have been advancing as the central bank added liquidity to the market. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.83%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.05% and USD/JPY was down 0.36%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.47 (2.61%), and April gasoline is down 2.25%.