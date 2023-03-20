Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.33 to $281.02/cwt.
- Select was up $1.50 to $273.94.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 140 head sold live for $166, and no dressed sales.
On Monday traders were processing the latest Cattle on Feed numbers, which seemed to be supportive, as well as the overall supply picture. “The USDA Cattle on Feed report carried a supportive tilt and the discount to the cash market added to the positive tone as traders see tightening supply in the weeks ahead,” the Hightower Report said.
“The latest Cattle on Feed report released last Friday was mostly in line with expectations and still reflected a tight future cattle supply,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder cattle placements have been below last year’s levels for six consecutive months, and cattle on feed was down 5% from last year.”