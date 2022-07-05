Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 84 cents to $264.66/cwt.
- Select down 60 cents to $239.87/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
US federally inspected beef production fell to 515m pounds for the week ending July 2 from 539m in the previous week, per USDA estimates published on the agency’s website., according to ADM Investor Services.
Ideas that the rally Friday was a bit overdone helped to pressure, while the discount of futures to the cash market helped to provide underlying support, according to The Hightower Report.