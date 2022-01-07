Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.26 to $271.81.
- Select was up 46 cents to $261.10.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska the USDA reported 894 head sold dressed at $220 and 382 sold live at $138-139. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 306 head sold live at $138.
Cattle markets are showing a slowdown in export sales, with a reduction of 3,900 metric tons in the latest export sales data, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chart gaps remain above current levels and may need to be filled,” they said.
Cattle were steady today, Virginia McGathey said, as the futures market looks “consolidative.” The lower beef exports added pressure, but the futures contracts held above yesterday’s lows. “The fact corn isn’t rallying is good for the beef complex as a whole.”