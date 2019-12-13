Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm to higher on moderate demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 64 cents to $216.29/cwt.
- Select went up $1.68 to $204.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,138 head sold dressed at $188-190, with 2,028 head sold live at $118-119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 5,308 head were sold live at $117.50-122, and 2,323 head were sold dressed at $187-190.
The April contract has made consistent closes over the 10-and 20-day moving averages, “a positive technical development,” according to Stewart-Peterson. “Given the protein shortages in China currently, American beef would be a good way to purchase high-value U.S. ag goods if that ends up being part of the trade deal,” they said.
New highs in the stock market and the early surge for lean hog futures helped cattle have a strong day to end the week, The Hightower Report said. The February cattle contract “took out” November peaks.