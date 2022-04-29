Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.82 to $260.78/cwt.
- Select down 3.09 to $247.97/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 42 head sold dressed at $232. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,054 head sold live at $145.83 and 280 head sold dressed at $238.
Beef exports were dismal with just 11,400 metric tons sold, down 24% from a week ago and 34% lower on the 4 week average, according to ADM Financial Services.
Weakness in the stock market, fears of declining consumer spendable income and ideas that the short term production will remain high helped to pressure prices downward, according to The Hightower Report.