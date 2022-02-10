 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

“Seasonality favors the bullish traders into the beginning of March,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The front month continuous price is nearing resistance from the prior lows in 2014 and 15, which could serve as a short-term price barrier.”

The market is “extremely overbought,” but the trend remains up, The Hightower Report said. “The trend remains up and open interest continues to push to multi-year highs.”

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finishing up 0.40%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.21%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The Hightower Report says “corrective break” is in order after the recent surge from Jan 24 lows. “April cattle closed slightly lower on the s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News