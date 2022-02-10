“Seasonality favors the bullish traders into the beginning of March,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The front month continuous price is nearing resistance from the prior lows in 2014 and 15, which could serve as a short-term price barrier.”
The market is “extremely overbought,” but the trend remains up, The Hightower Report said. “The trend remains up and open interest continues to push to multi-year highs.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finishing up 0.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.21%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.