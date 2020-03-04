Boxed beef cutout values steady on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings.

  • Choice up 20 cents to $206.87/cwt.
  • Select down $1.17 to $201.51/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 294 head at $113.00. No dressed were reported. In Iowa, no live or dressed sales were reported.

April live cattle closed up $1.17 at $111.27. April feeder cattle closed up $1.77 at $135.55. Packer margins remain positive, Hightower says, adding the strength in the beef market the last few days “might support a more positive tone to the cash market.”

Stewart-Peterson says “today was an outside day to the downside, which could be considered a bearish key reversal given the last two sessions have shown gains.” April feeder cattle tested nearby resistance only to see prices push lower late.

