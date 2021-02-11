 Skip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice was down 6 cents to $232.96/cwt.
  • Select was down 67 cents to $220.29.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,007 head sold live at $113.09 to $114, with 959 sold dressed at $180. In Iowa/Minnesota, 906 head were sold live at $113.58 to $115, and 1,771 were sold dressed at $180.30.

It was an inside day with a relatively small price range for April cattle, according to The Hightower Report.

There were disappointing export sales and cold weather on the plains today, according to Total Farm Marketing.

