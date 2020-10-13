There’s really not much of anything happening the in the cattle market, said Mike Lung of Allendale this morning. “It’s just moving sideways.”
According to The Hightower Report, “Traders will monitor beef prices closely over the near term as further weakness might be seen as a bearish development.”
Outside markets
Stocks: Early this morning December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.08% this morning. This morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.37%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.37%. European stock markets traded in the red today as investors fear that a worsening coronavirus situation across Europe could hamper the region's economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets traded higher overnight on expectations of a coronavirus relief package in the United States. “Meantime, sentiment was also lifted by reports that Asia Pacific countries including Singapore, Japan, and Thailand were gradually easing some international travel restrictions, while Chinese trade data also posted encouraging figures, with exports rising by 9.9% and imports increasing at a faster 13.2%,” according to TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.187%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.21% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.21%, and October gasoline is up 1.77%.