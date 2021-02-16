 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures are called higher today after the strong Friday close, Total Farm Marketing said. “This opens the door for additional money flow and technical buying to start the week,” they said.

A “short term peak” may be in line for the cattle market, The Hightower Report said. Short-term traders “might consider selling April cattle,” looking for a break back down near $120.22, they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.28%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 39 cents (0.66%), and April gasoline is up 1.91%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Bitter cold weather is impeding performance in some areas across the Plains, according to The Cattle Report. Some cattle are on the soft sales…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle has seen a “wide range” in trade lately, as the market consolidates, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “There’s a little bit…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed as prices seek further direction ahead of the weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Demand is…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News