Cattle futures are called higher today after the strong Friday close, Total Farm Marketing said. “This opens the door for additional money flow and technical buying to start the week,” they said.
A “short term peak” may be in line for the cattle market, The Hightower Report said. Short-term traders “might consider selling April cattle,” looking for a break back down near $120.22, they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.28%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 39 cents (0.66%), and April gasoline is up 1.91%.