Cash trade markets were quiet to start the week as bids are starting to find definition, Total Farm Marketing said. “April cattle prices stayed relatively choppy consolidating at the top of last week’s strength on Monday,” they said. “The grain trade will likely have some impact on the cattle markets this week, so expect some volatility as that market move towards a key USDA report on Thursday with grain stocks and planting intentions numbers.”

“Feeder cattle had the most to lose with Friday’s Cattle on Feed report but selling pressure in the grain markets help support feeders in general,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market may have been anticipating the heavier placement numbers on the USDA report, as the larger total may be due to dryness in southern plains wheat pastures and the need to move those cattle onto the feedlot.”

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.87% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.88%, France’s CAC 40 was up 3.60%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 3.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.25%. Moods are improving as peace talks are being discussed between Ukraine and Russia. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.33% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.10%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.86%, EUR/USD was up 1.30% and USD/JPY was down 0.92%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $6.30 (5.91%), and May gasoline is down 4.27%.

