Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.07 to $306.99/cwt.
- Select was down $2.72 to $288.74.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,144 head sold live for $180-183, and 2,920 head sold dressed for $284-290. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 4,466 head sold live for $172.50-183, and 1,910 head sold dressed for $284-288.
“Beef cow inventory has been working steadily lower over the last handful of years,” the Hightower Report said. “…On January 1, 2023, U.S. beef cow inventory was 28.9 mln head, 3.6% less than the previous year. Drought is a significant factor in the recent declines in beef cow inventory.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending April 13 came in at 19,092 tonnes, up from 8,681 the previous week and the highest since February 9,” the Hightower Report said. “The four-week average is 13,140. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 387,200 tonnes, down from 516,100 a year ago and the lowest for this point in the year since 2019. The five-year average is 432,800.”